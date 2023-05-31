Residents of the Paseo Marítimo in Palma are coming together to create a new association that will defend their interests. Although districts such as El Terreno and Santa Catalina have different issues, residents share a sense of neglect and point to "multiple deficiencies".

Work being carried out on the Paseo Marítimo does affect them, though they accept that it is "a very interesting project" and identify the Balearic Ports Authority as one administration which has been "receptive to listening to us". While the work is a special case, it has nevertheless meant that the frontline road is "in a mess". Poor lighting is one particular complaint.

Others relate to bars and party boats. It is claimed that some bars do not have the necessary activity licences and are open until five in the morning. Residents point out that there are street drinking parties in areas such as that by the Auditorium. The party boats cause a great deal of annoyance. One resident says that "people arrive by coach, drink alcohol on board, and later dock in a dreadful state accompanied by loud music".

When it comes to security, they feel that there is a passing of the buck by Palma police, the National Police and the port police.