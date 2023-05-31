However, as the health emergency has passed, all remaining regulations adopted because of the pandemic are due to be scrapped. The main one is the requirement to wear masks in health centres and in pharmacies. There isn't a date as such, but the final elimination of these regulations is believed to be imminent.
In the Balearics, the ban on smoking on terraces became a public health measure separate to Covid regulations. Regions were allowed to drop the ban if they wished to, and mostly all of them did, with the exception of the Balearics and Valencia. The strategy was to extend the ban under the umbrella of Covid rules until such a time as the new national anti-tobacco law was introduced. It hasn't been and won't be because the general election has been brought forward to July 23. And as state Covid regulations will end, it is believed that there can be no grounds for continuing to ban smoking on terraces.
Given this situation, the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) in the Balearics has marked World No-Tobacco Day (May 31) by presenting a 'Smoke Free Space' initiative. At Bar Bosch in Palma on Wednesday, the CAEB Restaurants Association signed up to the initiative. Bar and restaurant proprietors can, if they so wish, declare terraces smoke-free. Similar to smoke-free beaches in Mallorca and the Balearics, there cannot be any sanctions for ignoring the declaration, but it is designed to raise awareness and encourage people to collaborate.
The president of the AECC, Dr. José Reyes, observed that 73% of the population are non-smokers and that their protection should prevail.
Why change this??? If 75% are non smokers then it is a no brainer to keep the ban in place. I assume only a small minority want to change this. Just last weekend I was sitting outside on a restaurant terrace in Palma enjoying the summer weather and somebody in our group commented what a wonderful legacy of covid the ban on smoking on restaurant terraces was. Surely the government do not really want to subject all adults and their children who choose to sit outside to wafts of disgusting exhaled tobacco smoke that everybody knows is carcinogenic.
Jason Dor better yet, just don't go there.
What a stupid decision after all this time has passed. As an ex smoker I was enjoying not having to breath in other people's smoke and now i don't have a choice. As for sitting inside Jason I think you have missed the whole point.
Great news. Those that don't like it can sit inside