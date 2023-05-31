On Tuesday, a court in Manacor ordered a 34-year-old woman to prison without bail, accused of having attempted to kill her children with rat poison.

Police responded to a call on Sunday from the woman's ex-partner and the father of the younger of the two children, aged four; the other child is aged 14. Although their relationship broke down some months ago, they have continued to live at the same property. She told him: "I've done something crazy. I've just poisoned the children and me too."

The woman had tried to commit suicide after administering the poison to the children in their food. She had taken the poison as well. The children were also drugged with benzodiazepines.

The children were not in a serious condition and were subsequently discharged, but the woman remains at Son Espases in a special and monitored unit. She will be transferred to prison.

This was not the first time that the woman had attempted to commit suicide. Police have had to intervene on two previous occasions.