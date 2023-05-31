From Thursday, June 1, traffic restrictions on the Formentor road from Puerto Pollensa to the lighthouse will be effective. Between 10am and 10.30pm, they will apply until September 30.

As well as having extended the period for restrictions by four weeks, the traffic directorate is introducing automatic barriers. One of these, next to the car park near to Formentor beach, has been installed. However, the other barrier, at the military base roundabout in Puerto Pollensa, hasn't yet been installed. It would appear that authorisation for an automatic barrier needs to be given by the Air Force.

The traffic directorate says that this will not prevent the restrictions coming into operation, as there is a manual barrier as well as the number plate readers. "When it is automatic, it will be much easier to manage," adds the directorate, who suggest that the special authorisation will not be long in forthcoming.

With or without the automatic barrier, there are fears that there will be traffic chaos.