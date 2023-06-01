The Palma Aquarium Foundation, together with Shark Med, alerted this Thursday to the death of a sperm whale adrift, which was found by a private individual who called 112 last Monday, May 29th, to report that he had sighted the carcass of the cetacean on the north coast of the Serra de Tramuntana, specifically between Estellencs and Banyalbufar.

The team from the Palma Aquarium Foundation, accompanied by Shark Med, went to look for the animal the following day to take measurements, some samples and photos. "This is normally done in these situations, to improve knowledge of the species and its health," the conservationist organisation notes on its Instagram account.

After examination of the animal in situ, the association has confirmed that it is a female sperm whale calf (Physeter macrocephalus). Sperm whale calves are normally 3.5 to 4.5 metres long and weigh around 1,000 kilos at birth, and suckle from their mothers for two to three years. The sperm whale lives in the Mediterranean, especially in the western part, and there are stable groups in the Balearic Islands. The latest calculations made by conservation organisations estimate a colony of around 300 individuals near the coast of the islands.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de 𝙵𝚞𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚌𝚒ó𝚗 𝙿𝚊𝚕𝚖𝚊 𝙰𝚚𝚞𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚞𝚖 (@palma_aquarium_fundacion)

The Palma Aquarium Foundation reminds us that in the event of finding a dead or live cetacean in danger, it is vitally important to call 112 so that we can proceed as quickly as possible. They also recommend not to touch the animals in any case. "Cetaceans, being mammals like humans, tend to transmit diseases and infections more easily. Among the possible zoonotic diseases that can be transmitted by cetaceans are the following: Brucellosis, salmonella, tuberculosis, viral and bacterial dermatitis, leptospirosis, toxoplasmosis, etc.", they warn.

This action has been carried out within the framework of the project for the conservation and protection of endangered marine species (sea turtles, cetaceans and sharks) in the Balearic Islands, supported by the Biodiversity Foundation of the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) through the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR), financed by the European Union's Next Generation funds.