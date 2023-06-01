April's tourist figures show that there were 1,476,097 tourists in the Balearics. A combined figure for foreign and national tourists, this was well above 2018 (1.16 million), 2019 (1.31 million) and 2022 (1.30 million).

An all-time high, there was accumulated growth over the first four months of the year of 19.6% compared with 2022, when Covid measures still applied for a time.

The April figures, the official ones supplied by the National Statistics Institute, reinforce predictions that 2023 will be a record year for tourism, beating 2018 when there were in all 16.58 million tourists.