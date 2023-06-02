The new series of Love Island is all set to hit ITV2 on Monday but producers are apparently worried about the weather in Mallorca and the alerts for heavy storms ands rain for the best part of next week.
Stormy start for Love Island with Mallorca on extreme weather alert next week
Producers keeping a close eye on the weather
Also in News
- Mallorca to remain on weather alert for the next week as freak storm hits
- Award-winning British actress braves the weather at home in Mallorca
- The new government - tourist tax will stay but an end to tourism "interventionism"
- Friday's weather in Mallorca - another storm forecast
- Scoff your ham and cheese sandwich before landing in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.