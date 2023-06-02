The new series of Love Island is all set to hit ITV2 on Monday but producers are apparently worried about the weather in Mallorca and the alerts for heavy storms ands rain for the best part of next week.

This week, Mallorca has been battered by heavy isolated storms but host Maya Jama has taken to Instagram to try and put a brave face on things, although in one pictures, she is well covered up against the rain and chilly temperatures.

Furthermore, if contestants have to sit out the storms, they will not be allowed to use their mobile phones.

This year Love Islanders will be banned from any social media activity in Mallorca to shield themselves and their families from online abuse while they stay in the luxury villa this summer.

The social media ban was trialled during the show’s winter series earlier this year, with contestants not allowed to let their loved ones update their online accounts while in the villa in a bid to reduce trolling.

The dating show has previously sparked a barrage of audience Ofcom complaints over alleged toxic or abusive behaviour among participants.

It has also come under scrutiny in recent years following the suicides of presenter Caroline Flack in 2020, as well as former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis in the years prior.