A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton has said that if she were to leave Britain permanently she would choose Mallorca. Last month Laura she flew to the island and shared a snap of herself by the pool with her many Instagram followers.
A Place in the Sun star gives Mallorca a shining endorsement
Laura Hamilton spent time on the island filming
