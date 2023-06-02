If you thought that finding an effective and affordable anti-wrinkle cream was mission impossible think again! In the world of beauty, supermarket giant Mercadona never ceases to surprise us. This time, a dermatologist, Dr Leire Barrutia, has recommended one of its anti-wrinkle creams and consumers couldn't be happier.

According to a video recently posted on YouTube by Dr Leire Barrutia, Viseger Pharma's vitamin C cream is causing a stir among skin experts. With an affordable price tag (7 euros) and a surprisingly effective list of ingredients, this cream is proving that you don't always have to spend a fortune to keep your skin young and healthy.

As well as having a high concentration of anti-wrinkle active ingredients, this product has a light, silky texture that absorbs easily into the skin without leaving a greasy feel. It is also suitable for all skin types, making it versatile and accessible to a wide range of users. The key to the cream's success lies in its formula. It combines powerful antioxidants such as vitamin E and C, along with hyaluronic acid, which is known for its ability to lock in moisture and plump fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, this daily cream is suitable for vegans and is not tested on animals. And how much does it cost? Just 7 euros.