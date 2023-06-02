The driver of a minibus who was filmed getting into a fight with a group of German tourists in Arenal has given his account of what happened and has expressed his anger at those who have described him as a 'pirate operator'. The fight wasn't about non-payment; his keys had been stolen.
Arenal minibus driver says German tourists took his keys
He's sick of being called a 'pirate' operator
Also in News
- Award-winning British actress braves the weather at home in Mallorca
- Friday's weather in Mallorca - another storm forecast
- Mallorca to remain on weather alert for the next week as freak storm hits
- Scoff your ham and cheese sandwich before landing in Mallorca
- Final touches to Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló's spectacular home in Porto Cristo
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.