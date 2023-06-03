Keep your shirt on is the message in Mallorca this summer.

In theory, people are not supposed to go topless away from the beaches, such as around the centre of Palma for example, but holiday makers are also being warned that they could get into trouble with the traffic police for driving topless.

While the actual act of being shirtless while driving is not illegally specifically, Spanish law prohibits anything that prevents safe driving.

Wearing inappropriate clothes or footwear is covered under this rule and if drivers are caught they could be hit with a 200 euro fine.