In theory, people are not supposed to go topless away from the beaches, such as around the centre of Palma for example, but holiday makers are also being warned that they could get into trouble with the traffic police for driving topless.
While the actual act of being shirtless while driving is not illegally specifically, Spanish law prohibits anything that prevents safe driving.
Wearing inappropriate clothes or footwear is covered under this rule and if drivers are caught they could be hit with a 200 euro fine.
The sight of shirtless blokes and ladies in bikinis ambling around the town and market is truly awful to behold. Shops now have signs tell them to cover up. It’s that bad. They don’t seem to care much either, which says it all about them. Unfortunately there are still many skanks and chavs who come here and think that they can do as they please.