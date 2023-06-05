In the ever-changing world of fashion, finding the perfect garment at an affordable price can seem like a challenge. However, Spanish fast fashion giant Zara never ceases to amaze us with their amazing finds that combine trend, quality and competitive prices. Their latest bargain, a short dress with a straight neckline and thin straps (for only 9,95 euros) is one of those gems you can't pass up. This one is a must-have for your summer wardrobe. It offers a flattering cut that hugs and enhances the figure in a subtle and sophisticated way. Its classic, minimalist neckline provides a touch of understated elegance that makes it a stylish piece.

The thin straps add an air of freshness and delicacy, perfect for hot summer days. Made from a lightweight, breathable material, it's ideal for keeping you cool and comfortable on long sunny days. But what really sets it apart is its versatility. Whether it's a day at the beach, a casual lunch with friends or even a night out.

Available in blue, black, grey, grey, beige, dark mink, red and green, you only need to change your accessories and footwear to transform your look. Pair it with flat sandals and a straw hat for a beach look, or add heels and a clutch bag for an evening outfit. Sizes range from S to L.