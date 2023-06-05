Mallorcan Miguel Fluxa Rossello is the executive chairman of the Palma-based Grupo Iberostar, one of Europe’s largest hotel companies and Spain’s seventh richest person with an estimated fortune of $2.8 billion.

There are more than 120 Iberostar hotels worldwide and the company has over 28,100 employees.

The roots of the Iberostar Group date to the 19th century when the Fluxa family started a footwear business Camper in Mallorca.

In 1986 Miguel joined the family company, which was still small, and founded the first Iberostar hotels in Mallorca and the Canary Islands.

In 2006 he sold the group’s tour operator and travel agency divisions to the Carlyle Group for $950 million.

As of June 4, 2023, Amancio Ortega, the owner of the Zara empire, was the wealthiest person in Spain, with an estimated net worth of 83.3 billion U.S. dollars, according to CEOWORLD magazine.