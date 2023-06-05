Opening weekend on Magalluf beach
Jason Moore05/06/2023 14:49
Put you wellington boots away and grab your sun-screen the heat will be on from this Thursday on Mallorca. The Palma Met Office said this morning that temperatures could reach 30 degrees Centigrade this Thursday, far higher than the normal 26 degrees.

The good weather for now has started to return this week with maximum temperatures being forecast for the end of the week. However, the unsettled weather could make a return next week with a cold front moving in from the mainland.

May was a wet month in Mallorca, with an average of 43.3 litres of water per square metre, 24% more than normal.

"Rainfall was, in general, in the form of isolated showers of a stormy nature, so they were unevenly distributed throughout the territory," the Aemet said.

The number of rainy days was above average. In Palma Portopí there were 10 days of rain in May, and at Palma Airport there were 11, when the normal number is seven in the two stations. In terms of temperatures, it was a normal month.

Opening weekend on Magalluf beach

The sun was out and so were the people. It was a lovely weekend for all to enjoy with temperatures hitting over 20º, hot enought to sit on the beach, and for some even swim!

