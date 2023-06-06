On Monday, Marga Prohens and other representatives of the Partido Popular sat down with counterparts from other parties in starting negotiations to form the next government of the Balearics.

The PP, who can call on 26 seats in parliament, four short of a majority, insist that "there is no other option" to a single party being in government, i.e. them. Prohens said on Monday that "we want a lone PP government, but we will also seek stability, not only for the investiture, but for the entire period of government".

They are therefore ruling out a coalition government with the only viable potential partner, Vox. But they need Vox support in order that Prohens can secure her investiture as president. The first vote on this is scheduled for June 28, with a second vote - if necessary - set for two days later. The PP will want Vox to either vote in favour of a Prohens presidency or abstain. An abstention by the eight Vox members of parliament would still leave the PP with 26 against the combined 25 seats of parties on the left. Prohens would become president.

Discussions with the defeated parties on the left were short. PSOE and Més gave the PP a resounding "no". Iago Negueruela for PSOE said that "the extreme right" (Vox) will enter institutions "hand in hand with a PP that is increasingly closer to an anti-democratic right". Even if not formally part of the government, he was convinced that "we will see Vox advisers" in the Balearic government.

Lluís Apesteguia of Més acknowledged that his party (with four seats) had considered an abstention so as to allow Prohens to become president without the assistance of Vox. But they will now vote against her, having failed to get a commitment from Prohens to isolate Vox. "There are basic issues with which we do not agree and from which we are very far ideologically."

Intense negotiations with Vox will now start. The party's leader, Jorge Campos, said on Monday that "we have many points in common with the PP, but it is also the case that anyone who looks at the election manifesto will realise that there are completely different things which need to be clarified".

There is speculation that one Vox demand will be that they hold the presidency of the Balearic parliament, i.e. the position of speaker.

It is understood that there will not be a global negotiation to include other institutions, most obviously the Council of Mallorca and Palma town hall. Prohens is said to have given island council and town hall leaders a free hand in negotiating agreements with other parties. When the left coalition came to power in 2015, there was some horse-trading of this kind. It resulted in Miquel Ensenyat of Més becoming president of the Council of Mallorca.

.