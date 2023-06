Lío Mallorca, the club being built on what was the site of Tito's on Palma's Paseo Marítimo, will now open on August 3, it having previously been reported that it would open in July.

The slight delay has not affected bookings. The restaurant, supervised by Mallorcan Michelin-starred chef Andreu Genestra, is fully booked for the opening night and for the following night (Friday, August 4). The capacity is 336 for the dinner-show and 700 in the club.

The restaurant-cabaret will be from 8pm, while the club will open at midnight. "Sensuality, fun, hedonism, freedom and magic are guaranteed at the new Lío Mallorca," says the CEO of the Pacha Group, Sanjay Nandi.

As well as the original Lío in Ibiza and the new one opening in Palma, Pacha have two other Lío clubs - one in London, the other in Mykonos.