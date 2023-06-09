A police investigation started last month. Reports indicated that two of the three were offering to help tourists when they went to pay. This was an excuse to be able to watch the PIN numbers that were being entered. Wallets were subsequently stolen. As most of the reports related to the Parc de la Mar car park, Palma and National Police mounted a joint surveillance operation.
Officers observed this help being offered and two of the three watching as the payment was made. They were immediately arrested. A third individual who was acting with the two was arrested following a search of his car. A large number of bank notes were among items seized.
The police have established that the three were arrested in the Canaries in January for similar crimes. They appeared in court in Palma and were released subject to a restraining order banning them from the city.
2 comments
A restraining order is not nearly enough punishment for these crimes. How many people have had their holidays and their lives ruined by these criminals emptying their bank accounts. Come on Mallorca justice, get real. At the least they should be heavily fined and the funds returned to the victims. At best they should be imprisoned and fined. A slap on their wrists won't deter bad people like this. Justice is not served until criminals regret their crimes. Restraining orders won't change anything. They'll just move to another town and start over.
Well done the Policia. The punishment for these criminals is not enough. They should be imprisoned then deported. Never to be allowed to return to Spain etc. Plus the Canary Islands. Unless severe punishment is applied. These criminals and their crimes will occur again. The Credit Card holders were very stupid.