Anti-ageing creams are essential to any skincare routine from the age of 40 onwards, but as we move into our 50s, skin needs extra care and pampering. Against this backdrop, a new range of moisturisers and anti-ageing creams are taking the market by storm, proving that you don't have to spend a fortune to look radiant and youthful. The range offers specific solutions for the needs of mature skin, from preventing wrinkles to improving firmness and skin tone. Its active ingredients, which include retinol, hyaluronic acid and peptides, work together to nourish the skin, promote cell renewal and combat the signs of ageing.
