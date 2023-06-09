Acclaimed Swedish film director and writer, Ruben Östlund, who won the Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or with Triangle of Sadness last year - the second time he has won this award - is going to shoot his next film in Mallorca.

Ruben, who lives in Mallorca and opened last year’s Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival, is planning on filming The Entertainment System Is Down at Palma Airport.

He has been in talks with the Mallorca Film Commission and the airport about shooting and this week he and his production team visited the Air Europa hangar in Palma and inspected an Airbus 330.

During last year’s festival in Mallorca he told the Bulletin “The film is set on a long-haul 15-hour flight and some two hours into the flight the whole entertainment system crashes - no in-flight movies, no wifi, no mobile phone connection, nothing. It’s about how the passengers react to a situation like that when we now live in a world in which we are addicted to our phones and social media.

“I’ve already had talks with the Mallorca Film Commission and the airport about shooting at Palma airport, but most of the film will obviously be shot in the enclosed environment of a plane, and that is something we could also do here in Palma. So, this is what we’re looking into now. But I tend to take three years between films. Triangle of Sadness took five years to make because of the break due to the pandemic, but I am looking at my next film being completed within three to four years and, if possible, shot here in Mallorca or at least part of it,” he said.

"What happens in the end? Everybody dies," he said.