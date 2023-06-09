The American company Uber began operating in Mallorca on Thursday. With a total of 40 luxury cars in operation, some of the figures recorded by the company on its first day of operation have already come to light this Friday.

Despite the fact that for the time being it only operates from the municipalities of Palma, Calvià, Andratx and Llucmajor, some 20,000 people have already used the service's app with the intention of requesting a ride, according to the company.

Of these, 20% were Spaniards, another 20% were people from the UK and 10% were Americans. The rest of the potential customers were from France, Portugal and Germany. Anecdotally, the first person in Mallorca to use the service was an American who left Palma to go to the airport.