Michael Brown, the Scottish businessman who once donated 2.4 million pounds to the Liberal Democrats, has been ordered to pay a fine of 1.5 million euros by a court in Palma.

In 2008, he was sentenced in his absence to seven years in prison by a jury at Southwark Crown Court. He was found guilty of two charges of theft, of furnishing false information and of perverting the course of justice. He fled the UK after having been charged with fraud and money laundering. In 2012, he was arrested by police in the Dominican Republic and was subsequently extradited to the UK.

He had originally been arrested in Mallorca - at his mansion in Esporles. Several years ago, the anti-corruption prosecution service asked a Palma court of instruction to open a case against Brown. He was in Mallorca between 2004 and 2006, and prosecutors claimed that Michael Brown and his wife had bought two properties (one in Andratx as well as the one in Esporles), luxury cars and a private jet with money gained from his fraudulent activities. They were seeking sentences of eight years for both Brown and his wife.

The case has now finally concluded, the prosecutors and his defence lawyer, Jaime Campaner, having reached an agreement that took into account the fact that seventeen years had passed. The charges against Brown's wife were withdrawn. In addition to the fine, Brown was sentenced to three months in prison. He was not in court but heard the agreement via videoconference.