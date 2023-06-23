Sir Richard Branson’s new Son Bunyola Hotel in Banyalbufar, Mallorca, appears to be just the start of an ambitious project Sir Richard has for expanding in Mallorca and even venturing into Ibiza - not to mention operating Virgin flights to Mallorca during the winter.

The eventual aim is to open the hotel all year round and he hinted that if there isn’t the flight capacity, Virgin might look at operating flights to Mallorca.

And, now work is about to begin on restoring Son Valentí which is connected to the Son Bunyola estate.

Sir Richard secured approval for a second hotel on the estate in 2021 and the plan is to restore the 15th century property, which has a mediaeval defence tower, a finca, an oil mill, garages and stables, into a boutique hotel with just 12 suites by 2026.

The 464,560 square metre property is halfway up the slopes of the Serra de Tramuntana and has spectacular views, and Sir Richard said that the property is even more impressive than Son Bunyola.

The project’s approval did come with a number of conditions, but after the work on Son Bunyola his team have all the experience they need.

And with Virgin Hotels continuing to expand around the world, it is understood that Virgin also has its eyes on a property in Ibiza.