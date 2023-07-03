I do not consider myself to be a big foodie but I do enjoy going out to restaurants. These are my five favourite restaurants in Mallorca. It is my personal selection.

1. La Bottega di Michele (Palma)

In Calle Fabrica, this has to be my favourite restaurant in Mallorca. The Italian food is second to none, the staff are brillaint and it does offer value for money.

2. Restaurant Pizzeria Celler Sa Sini (Santa Maria)

A great place to go, especially during the winter, where you can enjoy some great Mallorca food. Ideal for a post Santa Maria market lunch on a Sunday.

3. Can Paco (Banyalbufar)

It is not only one of my favourite restaurants, Sir Richard Branson also sings the praises of this great Mallorcan restaurant. The paella is excellent and so is the fish.

4. Casa Jacinto (Genova)

A great place to enjoy the best of Spanish food.

5. BrisaMarina (Puerto Pollensa)

I don't get to Puerto Pollensa very often but when I do I always head to BrisaMarina. Great paellas.