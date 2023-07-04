British travellers are furious at the long queues which form at peak time at immigration desks at Palma airport. "This is how much Mallorca values British tourism. They have three passport control officers working and a queue going all around the airport," said one furious British tourists who sent a series of photos of the queues to the Bulletin.
Esta es una noticia de última hora y en evolución que se ampliará y actualizará. Recargue esta página o vuelva a consultarla para obtener más detalles sobre la última hora de esta noticia.
