The battle for sun beds round hotels pools has stepped up a level this summer with scores of holiday makers posting videos of the dawn raid to grab a sun bed and how some hotels are hitting back.

However, the new tactics adopted by the British, and even Americans and the French according to the German media, appears to have upset the Germans.

One German commenter wrote: “I’m German and live in the U.K. On my last holiday it was the English that had the towels out before 6 am.”

Meanwhile, someone else said it was French holidaymakers who were the biggest hoggers, writing: “The French were up at 5am on my holiday I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

Another wrote on social media: “What a lovely relaxing holiday, stupid English at its finest.”

Another added: “What a holiday, that’s why I don’t go where the English go.”

And earlier this year, top-selling German daily Bild ran a story claiming that the Germans were worried about the losing their sun beds to the increasing number of tourists coming to Mallorca from the United States.

Under the headline “Are the Yanks stealing our sun beds on Mallorca?”

The newspaper reported : “In the USA, Germany’s favourite island, Majorca, has been declared a trendy travel destination.

“Not Miami (Florida), not Cancun (Mexico), not Honolulu (Hawaii). Any self-respecting American this summer is flying to Mallorca!

“Yes, you read that right! The Yanks are conquering Mallorca! After decades of persistently, almost stubbornly ignoring Germany’s favourite island, the Americans have now discovered their enthusiasm for the beautiful Balearic island.”

What a shame.

If you have had a bad experience sends us your story, pictures or video: editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es