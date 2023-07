A 20-year-old German man, resident in Mallorca, needed medical treatment on Saturday after being hit with a glass bottle at a club in Puerto Andratx.

According to witnesses, he and a friend had been groping several women at the club on Avda. Mateo Bosch. Around 4am, one woman reacted to having her buttocks fondled and threw the bottle at his head. Security called 112 and Andratx police, Guardia Civil and an ambulance all went to the scene.

He was cut and bleeding but didn't need to be taken to hospital.