A 25-year-old British man is in a serious condition after falling from the second floor of a hotel in Can Picafort early this morning, Monday, according to the SAMU 061 emergency service, which reported that the tourist was under “toxic effects”.

The emergency services were called to the scene at around half past three in the morning.

The victim fell from a height of approximately four metres. and suffered multiple fractures to his pelvis, femur, ankle and various polycontusions.

After stabilising the victim at the scene paramedics activated the serious polytrauma code and rushed him to Son Espases hospital, where he is in a serious condition.