The American market to the Balearics is booming this summer, mainly because of the seasonal direct United Airlines flights from New York to Palma.

And, according to the Best European Destination website, aimed at the United States market, the most beautiful beaches in Europe await Americans.

Fine sand, crystal clear waters, eternal summer, wild beaches, hidden beaches or holiday resort beaches, discover your selection of the Best beaches in Europe.

Need more inspiration? Discover the most beautiful beaches in Greece, the most beautiful beaches in Spain, Best beaches in Italy, Most beautiful beaches in Turkey, France, Portugal and Croatia.

And, top of the list of Best beaches in Europe is Torrente de Pareis in Mallorca.

The website states “Discover the most beautiful beach in Europe, Torrent de Pareis on the wonderful island of Mallorca - Balearic Islands - Spain.

“There are two ways to reach this dream beach, a sporty one and one for those who want to rest. The sporty one is only suitable for the fittest and most athletic ones. It is a difficult hike, 6 hours and 9 km, only possible during the dry season.

“Really not for you? There is always a plan B, you can book a boat trip to Torrent de Pareis from Söller harbor; There are crossings several times a day (one hour). The boat stops on the Torrent de Pareis beach.”

The 15 beaches selected are the most-voted by thousands of travelers from 83 countries.

Spain leads the list with a hidden beach, Torrente de Pareis followed by Bordeira Beach in Portugal’s Algarve coast and Spain’s Amio Beach in Pechon, Cantabria, in second and third places.