easyJet has been forced to cancel thousands of flights for this summer. | Humphrey Carter
Palma10/07/2023 12:36
Warnings of summer travel disruption for tens of thousands of Britons have been gathering momentum over the past few weeks because of industrial action by French air traffic controllers and now Euro Control and today the first of a number of big blows expected to summer travel this year landed when easyJet announced hat it has cancelled 1,700 flights from its Gatwick base, sparking summer holiday chaos for thousands of passengers for over 100,000 passengers.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.