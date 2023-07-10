It’s extremely hot today in Mallorca and in the coming hours, the met. office is not ruling out placing parts of the interior on red heat alert and the worst is yet to come.

Today, maximum temperatures have reached 35ºC degrees in Marratxí and 34 at Palma airport.

And the thermal sensation is being boosted by a mass of warm air from Africa which will hang over the island until at least Wednesday.

The temperatures will peak of over 42ºC on Tuesday and at night temperatures will remain between 25 and 27 degrees .

The State Meteorological Agency in the Balearics (AEMET) has activated the orange alert, but is not ruling out the possibility of activating the red warning on Tuesday in the interior with temperatures expected to reach 42 or 43 degrees and a thermal sensation of 50ºC.

And the wind will not offer any relief either, as it will blow very lightly.

The forecasts warn that temperatures could reach 30 degrees Celsius and even exceed this temperature in the early hours of Wednesday morning and the general public is being advised to take extreme precautions and avoid specific activities at peak hours.

On Sunday, highs of 38 degrees were recorded in Llucmajor, 37 degrees in Porreres, Sineu and Petra, while in Binissalem, Sa Pobla and Santa Maria reached 36.

It will not be until Thursday, with the entry of a mass of air from the north, when the first heat wave of this summer 2023 will come to an end when temperatures fall to around 30 to 35 degrees.