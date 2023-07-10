Inside Branson's new hotel which opened on Wednesday
Jason Moore10/07/2023 16:13
W0

It took 25 years to complete Sir Richard Branson's dream of a hotel on his Banyalbufar estate in Mallorca. He said that he wanted it to be one of the most luxurious in the world....but the next project he is pondering is truly out of this world, a hotel on the moon.

Related news
The amazing exterior and interior of the new Son Bunyola Hotel.

An exclusive sneak preview of Sir Richard Branson’s new luxury hotel in Mallorca

More related news

Sir Richard, who has recently relaunched his new space flights, believes that in 50 years time there could be hotels on the moon and one could be from his Virgin group. His hotel at Son Bunyola took years to complete as a result of strict planning regulations. It opened last month and has already caused a sensation.

But now he is taking aim at the final frontier and all things space. Also, abit closer to home he is planning to extend his Son Bunyola hotel to encompass a new nearby estate.

Photo gallery

Inside Branson's new hotel which opened on Wednesday

Sir Richard Branson’s Mallorcan dream has finally come true with the opening of his new super luxury Son Bunyola Hotel.