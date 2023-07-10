To be honest I am not the sort of person who drives or walks miles to find an unspoilt cove. I like the beach and I like the beach to have everything from pedalos to bars and restaurants. This is my top five beaches.

Camp de Mar (Andratx)

Plenty of childhood memories here, I just love the restaurant on the island. The beach is long and wider enough and there are ample facilities.

Cala San Vicente (Pollensa)

Another great beach and another place full of childhood memories. From the wild goats who make an appearance everyday to the beautiful crystal clear water this is indeed a great place.

San Telmo (Andratx)

A beautiful relatively small beach which has everything. It has a village feeling and the food in the nearby restaurants is first rate.

Soller

Not known for its crystal clear water but I still love Soller beach. Den Repic is a favourite of mine. Great fun for the whole family.

Playas de Muro

I love this beach because of its beautiful white sands and the view out to sea.