The new Balearic government has hit the ground running and already they are in talks to scrap the 80 kilometre an hour speed limit on the Palma ring road and the special bus lane (VAO lane.) The 80 kilometre an hour speed limit led to numerous complaints from motorists and was hugely unpopular.

The same thing occured with the VAO lane introduced for public transport and for vehicles carrying a larger number of passengers.

The Balearic government are already in talks with the Traffic authorities.