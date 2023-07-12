The new Balearic government has hit the ground running and already they are in talks to scrap the 80 kilometre an hour speed limit on the Palma ring road and the special bus lane (VAO lane.) The 80 kilometre an hour speed limit led to numerous complaints from motorists and was hugely unpopular.
New government to scrap 80kmh speed limit on Palma ring road
Bus lane also to be scrapped
