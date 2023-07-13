It does not look like it’s going to cool down in Mallorca anytime soon with temperatures forecast to rise to around 40ºC again from Monday.

The temperature is on the rise again and Mallorca will again be close to forty degrees on Monday

The heat will return tomorrow, Friday, and gradually start to peak over the weekend as we head into next week.

The thermometers rise again this Friday and Mallorca will once again be close to 40ºC on Monday according to forecasts by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics.

This Friday, highs of 36ºC could once again be reached in the centre of the island, which is why the yellow alert for high temperatures has been activated from 11am until 7pm.

Looking ahead to Saturday, temperatures could rise to 37ºC or 38ºC and at the beginning of the week reach - or even exceed - 40ºC , according Miquel Gili, spokesman for the Aemet.

With respect to the heat stress, the level of humidity in the air will play an important role.