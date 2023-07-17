The UK is about to go on holiday with school holidays about to start and despite all of the heat warnings, a new campaign alerting air passengers to the dangers of drinking too much alcohol prior to take off and in flight has been relaunched.

Britons are being warned that being drunk on a plane could see them fined up to £80,000.

The Government-backed One Too Many campaign is set to send warnings via Instagram and Facebook targeted at 18 to 35-year-olds across the UK, using internet tracking technology to reach the phones of passengers at four incredibly busy UK airports.

The industry-wide campaign launched in 2018 with the support of the UK Government, including the Department for Transport, which has since praised the initiative in its Aviation 2050 strategy as a “first-of-its-kind” campaign, and the Home Office, as “invaluable in promoting awareness to passengers”.

Passengers will this year receive the One Too Many reminders directly on their mobile devices, in an attempt to maximise awareness. Airports across the UK have displayed the black and yellow campaign graphics physically in airside stores, on departure boards, and on their social media channels since the campaign first launched.

This year, passengers will also see fact-checking ‘Did You Know?’ alerts, reminding them of lesser-known airside rules, such as being banned from opening duty-free purchases until they arrive at their destination.

“We want everyone travelling this summer to enjoy themselves and have a good time, but it is important that they do so in a responsible way. The One Too Many campaign is aimed at reminding everyone that they have responsibility for their own actions and to make sure their behaviour does not cause problems for others.

“Airports, along with partners across the sector, will be keeping a close watch for any disruptive behaviour and will not hesitate to take action to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. This summer we’ll see many people getting away for the first time since the pandemic and it would be a shame if the actions of a few were to spoil it for the many,” said Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport Operators Association.