Mallorca will be on red alert tomorrow for scorching temperatures after the Palma Met Office forecast temperatures of up to 43 degrees Centigrade. If this top temperature is met then tomorrow is set to be the hottest day of the year so far. It will be especially hot in the north of the island.

Over the weekend the maximum temperature reached 36 degrees Centigrade in Lluchmajor....tomorrow will be far hotter. The Met Office issued a red alert and called on people most risk, the young and the elderly to take all the necessary precautions.

Kim Glanville, 63, from Somerset told Sky Newds that she was one of those people who took to staying in her hotel to avoid the "really, really hot" temperatures in Majorca. She said she "loved the weather" in Calvia but sunscreen was vital.

The Association of British Travel Agents have warned tourists to be extra careful.