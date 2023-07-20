A male tourist who fell from a third floor has died in Cas Català (Calvia), according to the SAMU 061 emergency service.

For the moment, the causes of the fall are unknown.



An Advanced Life Support ambulance and a Basic Life Support ambulance were sent to the scene, and resuscitation manoeuvres were carried out for 40 minutes, without success.

Last month A 22-year-old Briton died in Sant Antoni, Ibiza after falling from the third floor of a hotel according to the Guardia Civil.

On July 10, a 31-year-old British man was left in a serious condition after falling from the second floor of a hotel in Can Picafort according to the SAMU 061 emergency service, which reported that the tourist was under “toxic effects”.

The emergency services were called to the scene at around half past three in the morning.

He fell from a height of approximately four metres and suffered multiple fractures to his pelvis, femur, ankle and various polycontusions.

After stabilising him at the scene paramedics activated the serious polytrauma code and rushed him to Son Espases hospital, where he was admitted in a serious condition.

It has since been revealed that the 31-year-old Briton, who will be 32 this week, fell while practising ‘balconing’.

The tourist was under the influence of alcohol and was trying to climb between the balconies of two rooms when he fell.

According to sources close to the investigation, the tourist was travelling with a group of friends and had rented two adjoining rooms in the hotel.