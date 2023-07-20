Mallorca is known for its beauty and scenic countryside and there are areas to suit all tastes. Here are my top five favourite villages and places on the island which can be visited throughout the year.

Valldemossa

Without doubt one of the most picturesque villages on the island, Valldemossa has everything and the only low point, due to its success, it becomes very crowded. La Cartuja is well worth visiting but even a drink in the main square is a real pleasure. Plenty of shops of interest and some fantastic views.

San Telmo

It could be described as a coastal village, here you will find a nice beach, plenty of shops, bars and restaurants. You can even take the boat over to Dragonera Island. Also, probably one of the best sunsets on the island.

Sa Rapita

Another sort of coastal village this is where many Mallorcans go on holiday. A fantastic beach. There are some shops and some great restaurants.

Bunyola

I have fond memories of Bunyola. Not one of the most picturesque local villages but it does have character and is worth exploring. Ideal place to jump on the train to Soller.

Banyalbufar

I have always loved Banyalbufar. It is a pretty village which has been brought to even greater prominence by the opening of Sir Richard Branson's new hotel.