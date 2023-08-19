A Transavia plane was evacuated on Friday afternoon at Palma Airport after a passenger said he had planted a bomb.

The incident took place around 3pm. The aircraft, which was due to have taken off at 3.30pm bound for Rotterdam, was evacuated by order of the commander.

A Dutch passenger told another passenger that there was a bomb inside the plane.

The man immediately alerted the crew, who called the Civil Guard.

The agents asked all the passengers to disembark the plane so that the GEDEX bomb disposal experts with the help of sniffer dogs, could search the aircraft.

The agents searched all the passengers’ belongings and found no explosive devices.

The passenger who gave the false bomb warning, a man with mental problems, was admitted to the psychiatric unit of Son Llàtzer hospital, according to the same sources. The plane finally took off four hours later.