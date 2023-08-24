Sir Richard Branson is backing the Balearics. Just weeks after the opening of his new hotel in Banyalbufar there are reports that he is planning to open a hotel in Ibiza which would be linked to his cruise ships, Virgin Voyages, offering hotel and cruise packages. According to reports in the local media the Virgin Group is looking for synergies between its hotel and cruise ship interests.
Branson's new hotel in Ibiza linked to cruise ships
Reports that he will open new hotel in Ibiza
This is good news. But for 5 Star guests so far. It will be good competition against the big Hotel Groups, already established on the Island.,