Britain's National Air Traffic Service (NATS) was forced to restrict the flow of aircraft today due to a technical issue, it said, with passengers stuck in planes on the tarmac and airlines and airports warning of delays and cancellations. Flights to and from Mallorca were affected adding to the nightmare scenario at Palma airport which is still trying to get back to normal after the freak storm on Sunday.

"We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and fix the fault," a spokesperson said, adding that UK airspace was not closed. Irish air traffic control provider AirNav Ireland said the issue was resulting in "significant delays for flights across Europe that are travelling to, from or through UK airspace".

A spokesperson for Heathrow, the busiest hub in western Europe, said the airport was working with NATS and other airport partners to minimise the impact on passengers.

Earlier Scottish airline Loganair said on social media site X, previously known as Twitter, that there had been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems, warning international flights may face delays. Airports including London Luton and Birmingham said they were working to understand the impact and the timescale in which normal operations could resume, while British Airways also said it was working closely with NATS to understand the impact.

Dublin Airport said the air traffic control issues were resulting in delays and cancellations to some flights into and out of the Irish capital and advised passengers due to travel today to check the status of their flight with their airline.

Many passengers took to social media to say they were stuck on planes on the tarmac waiting to take off, or being held in airport buildings, in Spain, Portugal, Greece and elsewhere on what is a busy travel day due to Monday's public holiday in parts of Britain.

One Reuters witness being held on the tarmac at Budapest said their pilot told passengers that they faced an 8-12 hour delay.

Check Palma airport flight times: https://www.aena.es/en/flight-info.html