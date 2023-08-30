The Palma Met Office (AEMET) issued an urgent weather warning on its social media sites this morning for heavy rains. Much of the island is affected and a "yellow" alert has been issued. The island has been on bad weather alert since last Sunday when a freak storm caused havoc across Mallorca. Heavy rains are normal at this time of the year and the weather phenomenon is known locally as the "Gota Fria" or Cold Drop. In previous years heavy rains in September and October have caused widespread damage.



AEMET is forecasting more heavy rain for this weekend and further warnings are expected to be issued. After a very dry and hot summer the rain will be a welcome sight for some but there are fears within the tourist industry that the unsettled weather will hit the holiday industry and could even hit last minute bookings.



The clean-up operation following the storm on Sunday is still underway across the island with miuch debris being removed by a small army of cleaning-staff.