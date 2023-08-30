The Palma Met Office (AEMET) issued an urgent weather warning on its social media sites this morning for heavy rains. Much of the island is affected and a "yellow" alert has been issued. The island has been on bad weather alert since last Sunday when a freak storm caused havoc across Mallorca. Heavy rains are normal at this time of the year and the weather phenomenon is known locally as the "Gota Fria" or Cold Drop. In previous years heavy rains in September and October have caused widespread damage.
Mallorca Met Office issues urgent weather warning for heavy rains
Island on bad weather alert
