The storm that battered Mallorca on Sunday
Jason Moore30/08/2023 11:21
W0

The Palma Met Office (AEMET) issued an urgent weather warning on its social media sites this morning for heavy rains. Much of the island is affected and a "yellow" alert has been issued. The island has been on bad weather alert since last Sunday when a freak storm caused havoc across Mallorca. Heavy rains are normal at this time of the year and the weather phenomenon is known locally as the "Gota Fria" or Cold Drop. In previous years heavy rains in September and October have caused widespread damage.

AEMET is forecasting more heavy rain for this weekend and further warnings are expected to be issued. After a very dry and hot summer the rain will be a welcome sight for some but there are fears within the tourist industry that the unsettled weather will hit the holiday industry and could even hit last minute bookings.

The clean-up operation following the storm on Sunday is still underway across the island with miuch debris being removed by a small army of cleaning-staff.

A tree went through a car on the Paseo Mallorca in Palma.

Photo gallery

The storm that battered Mallorca on Sunday

This past Sunday, August 27 2023, the island was shaken by strong storms and hurricane-force winds that left a total of 366 incidents in the Balearic Islands, 332 in Mallorca, up to 8.30pm. 

Photo gallery

The tempestuous skies of Mallorca

This past Sunday, August 27 2023, the island was shaken by strong storms and hurricane-force winds. The island remains on bad weather alert and the unsettled weather is expected to continue all week. In fact, cloudy skies and rain are being forecast again for the weekend.