Today we speak to Sir Richard Branson about his 'superpower' dyslexia, and why he believes it made him who he is today. Founder of charity 'Made By Dyslexia' Kate Griggs talks about the unique skills dyslexic people can offer. Sir Richard Branson also tells us that he believes airlines will have to pay compensation to passengers who are affected by the widespread flight disruption, even though the problem was caused by an air traffic control failure. Broadcast on 30/08/23 Stream Good Morning Britain live | Youtube: Good Morning Britain
Palma30/08/2023 12:55
Sir Richard Branson is back on Mallorca at his new Son Bunyola Hotel in Banyalbufar but it does not appear all is going to plan.
