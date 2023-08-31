The Palma Met Office issued a new weather alert for Saturday and Sunday this morning forecasting heavy rains from 12p.m. on Saturday which would last into Sunday. The Met Office said that they informed the emergency services about the new alert. A spokesperson said that the alert would last from 12p.m. on Saturday to 12p.m on Sunday.

This will be third bad weather alert which has been issued since the freak storm hit the island on Sunday causing plenty of damage. The clean-up operation is still underway.

Heavy rains in September are common on the island and there is even a name for them, the Cold Drop or Gota Fria. In previous years heavy rains in September and October have claimed the lives of a number of people and caused much damage. In 2018 ten people were killed during flash flooding in San Lorenzo and in Arta. Among them were a British couple on holiday. Their taxi was swept away in S'Illot. The British couple were named as Anthony Green and his wife Delia, both in their 70s. They are believed to have died when their taxi was swept away. The cab driver also died.

The rain will be a welcome sight for some people after a summer of extreme temperatures and hot weather.