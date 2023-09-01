The new family home of tennis ace Rafa Nadal in Porto Cristo is almost complete and according to some sources he will be moving in before the year is out with wife Xisca and baby Rafa.

The house, situated on a plot of 7.000 square metres in the highest part of Porto Cristo, is made up of four built volumes, a garden and a swimming pool. But the most remarkable thing may be the views from this mansion, with an impressive panoramic view of the port of Porto Cristo from where he will be able to 'keep an eye' on his already famous 37 metre catamaran, The Great White.