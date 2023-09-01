Palma City Council has prepared a control and action plan for adverse weather scenarios in the face of the arrival of an Isolated High Level Depression (DANA) in Mallorca in the next few hours.

In a press release, the council explained that these measures are coordinated by the areas of Public Safety, Emaya and the Infrastructure area through Parks and Gardens.

The Local Police have informed that they will maintain a preventive control to act immediately in the event of heavy rainfall.

Emaya, for its part, has set up a team of 60 people, supported by 15 sweepers, 15 open-box trucks and five closed-box trucks.

The Water Department staff will be made up of a technician on duty and a network foreman, as well as a repair brigade and a rapid intervention brigade.

Emaya has said that in the event of an exceptional adverse weather situation, such as possible flooding or other risks, the number of personnel would be increased with two high-pressure trucks, six repair brigades and the possibility of using public works machinery and self-priming trucks.

Finally, the Infrastructures department has announced that it has the garden and lighting teams on duty. The torrents have already been cleared a few weeks ago and both contract and road maintenance staff remain on duty.