According to the most recent data from the Tax Agency, there are 8,484 residents of the Balearics who have a combined wealth of 33,584 million euros. To give this figure some context, it is four times the Balearic government's budget for this year.

With average assets of just under four million euros (3.96 million), these superrich residents make the Balearics one of the three wealthiest regions in Spain.

In Madrid there are 19,508 individuals with a combined wealth of 201,825 million and so an average of 10.35 million. In Galicia there are fewer superrich - 8,242 - but they add up to 49,463 million, an average of six million. An explanation for the Galician figure may lie with the fact that the founder of the retail group Inditex and one of the world's richest people, Amancio Ortega, resides in Galicia. The headquarters of Inditex (Zara et al) are also in Galicia.

Although they are not in the same league wealth-wise as Ortega, the Balearics have any number of superrich from the hotel industry.

Another way of looking at the data is that the Balearics have the third most millionaires per one million residents - 7,240, behind Catalonia and La Rioja. On this basis, the Balearics have almost twice as many millionaires as the national average.