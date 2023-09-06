Maritime Rescue and the Guardia Civil are continuing the search for the yacht that disappeared in Balearic waters at the end of August because the two bodies recovered at sea over the past few days have not yet been identified and therefore it cannot be confirmed that they are the father and son crew members of the ‘Makan Angin’.

According to information from the maritime rescue service , the vessel ‘Salvamar Saiph’ is continuing the search in the area of Capdepera in the east of Mallorca.

In addition, warnings continue to be issued to vessels to be extremely vigilant.

On the part of the Guardia Civil, a helicopter is continue to comb the area.

According to the Guardia Civil DNA identification of the two bodies could take weeks, given that it is necessary for the crew members’ families to travel from Germany and then the samples will be sent to a laboratory.

The first body was sighted on Sunday, but due to bad sea conditions it was not recovered until Monday in a rocky area of Cala Falcó.

That same day, in the afternoon, new reports were received about the possible presence of another body in the sea, but it could not be recovered due to the swell.

The second body was eventually recovered by the Special Group of Underwater Activities (GEAS) on Tuesday morning in Cala Mendia, after being located by the helicopter.

The two crew members of the sailboat, a German father and son aged 50 and 19, left Cala Galdana (Minorca) at the end of August for Cala d’Or (Mallorca).

At 6.30 p.m. that same day, a report was received that contact with the yacht had been lost since 10am.