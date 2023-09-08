The owners of the Hotel Bellevue in Port Alcudia are advertising holiday flats in the complex for two months of the year for 249.000 euros, according to a report in our sister newspaper Ultima Hora. A timeshare system would operate with the owners deciding which two months they wanted. During the remaining 10 months the holiday flats would revert to their original use as holiday accomodation. But according to reports the moves breaks the present tourism law.
