Wine, especially white wine, is the perfect choice for many people during the summer and special events. Its freshness and versatility make it the ideal companion for a wide variety of dishes. However, there are times when we find ourselves with the bottle at room temperature and little time before serving it. Now, thanks to an incredibly effective trick, you can enjoy this drink at its ideal temperature in just one minute.

Want to know what the winning combination is? Water, ice and salt. Yes, you read that correctly. For this method, you'll need more than just ice. Salt is the secret ingredient that, together with water and ice, will create a mixture capable of drastically reducing the temperature of your wine in record time. This method is ideal for situations where time is of the essence and you need a quick fix. However, it is good to remember that the best way to enjoy a wine is to allow it to reach its ideal temperature gradually in a cooler. But for those moments in a hurry, this trick can't be beaten.

Here are the steps to follow:

1. Select a suitable container. It can be a bucket, a large container or even a clean sink. The important thing is that it fits the bottle of wine and the mixture you will prepare.

2. Fill the container halfway with ice cubes.

3. Pour in water until it covers about three-quarters of the bottle you want to cool.

4. Then sprinkle salt generously over the mixture. The function of this product is to alter the freezing point of the water, allowing the mixture to reach temperatures below 0°C without freezing. This process accelerates heat transfer, cooling the wine much more quickly than ice alone would.

5. Immerse the bottle of wine in the mixture and shake it gently to make sure it is in contact with the cold mixture. After a minute, your wine will be at the perfect serving temperature.